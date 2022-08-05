Lillian Ja Doul passed away July 24, 2022 at her home in Mauston, WI.

She was born April 26, 1952 to Theresa (Hotek) JaDoul and Arthur JaDoul in Hillsboro. She was

one of 10 siblings.

Lil graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1970. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in

Business Education from UW-Eau Claire in 1974. Lil valued Computer Science, often teaching

herself new technology from textbooks years before the Internet Age in order to educate her

students. She taught for 21 years, including at Royall High School and later at Wisconsin

Technical College in Mauston and Tomah. Always the teacher, she enjoyed researching family

genealogy and compiled numerous booklets of family history and photos to share with relatives

at yearly reunions. She was active in the Juneau County Retired Educators’ Association, and

enjoyed shopping year-round for school supplies to donate to local school districts.

Lil was an avid fan of the Badgers, Packers, and Brewers, keeping a calendar with game dates

so she could cheer them on. She also enjoyed going to dinner and attending live music shows

with friends.

Lil was loving and generous, sharing her time and money with those less fortunate in the

community. When her daughters were young, she supported their numerous sports, academic,

and music activities, including through the Mauston Band Boosters.

Nothing made Lil more joyful than spending time with her three grandchildren. She showered

them with love, and they adored her in return. She celebrated every holiday and milestone with

them and was always planning fun activities to do together.

Lil is survived by her daughters Nicki Bohen, Kiley (Jason) Ramirez, and grandchildren Carissa,

Xavier, and Miles.

Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mauston, WI on Friday, August 12

at 11:00 AM with luncheon to follow. Visitation is at the church preceding the service from

10:00-11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, please donate memorials to the Juneau County Retired Educators’

Association.

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com