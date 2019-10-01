Sheldon L. Huntington, age 75, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Gundersen Moundview Memorial Hospital & Clinics in Friendship.

A celebration of life will be 2:00p.m. October 9, 2021, at the Oxford VFW- N3250 1st Dr. Oxford, WI 53952.

Sheldon was born June 14, 1946, in Tigerton, Wisconsin and graduated from Tigerton High School.

He married Patricia L. Lorbeski on January 8, 1982, in Chicago, Illinois.

Sheldon owned and operated Shells Auto in Mauston. He enjoyed working on cars and especially loved his family, grandkids & great grandkids.

Sheldon was preceded in death by one brother and one great grandson.

Survivors include his wife Patricia, children Barbara, Randy, Theresa (Rob), Darryl (Scooter), Tina (Jim), Krista, Tanya, Kayle, Jessie (Jerold), Samantha (Jay), Shelldonna, Daryl (DJ) (Mishela), Brianna & Sierra; 18 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren; brother Henry, and sister Barbara. Many nieces and nephews and his special friend Roger.

