Phyllis E Humbert, 95, of Mauston, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at Mile Bluff Medical Center

on January 1, 2021. She was born in Mauston, Wisconsin on February 6, 1925 to Edward and

Mable Northcott. Phyllis had two brothers, Gordan and Clifford, who preceded her in death. She

married Harold (Jerry) Humbert on May 24, 1974. They were together for 30 years until his death in

2004.

Phyllis is survived by her children, Kaye Robertson (Riverview, FL), Edward Robertson (New Lisbon,

WI), and Richard Robertson and wife, Andrea (Minocqua, WI). She is further survived by

granddaughters Keria Robertson (Dallas, TX), Brooke Corcoran and husband, Ryan, and great

granddaughters Blake and Rylie (Orono, MN), along with her niece Patricia Brackman and husband,

Ralph, and family (Winter Haven, FL) and nephew Bruce Northcott and wife, Ginny, and family

(Driggs, ID). Phyllis has 4 stepdaughters: Jill Machovec, Jane Newmann, Judy Newmann, and Jara

Schyvinck. They were very special people in her life. We are thankful to them for their love and

support.

Phyllis lived in the New Lisbon and Mauston area most of her life. Her working career started out in

Chicago. She co-owned Perfect Dry Cleaners in New Lisbon and was later employed by Triple P in

Necedah, American Title in Mauston, and Lands’ End in Reedsburg. She was a member of the

Bethany Lutheran Church. Phyllis enjoyed the seasons in Wisconsin, spending time on the golf

course, being at Castle Rock Lake, playing cards, and cheering on the Wisconsin sports teams.

Phyllis had the blessing of sharing her birth date with her son Rich and great granddaughter Blake.

Our thanks, as a family, go out to the wonderful staff that attended her needs at Mile Bluff Medical

Center and to all her friends that have been there for her throughout her life. The immediate family

will have a graveside service in the spring. Any donations can be made to the Bethany Lutheran

Church in Mauston.