DeWayne G. Huebner, age 83 years, of Wonewoc Wisconsin, passed away at Elroy Health Services on Monday, March 21, 2022.

He was born June 15, 1938, to George and Eleanor (Lichte) Huebner in Mankato Minnesota. He was baptized November 1938 in Rapidan, Minnesota.

In 1941, the Huebner family moved to Clark County, Wisconsin. He was confirmed April 4, 1952, at St John church in Greenwood, Wl and graduated from the Granton High School in 1956. He enlisted in the Wisconsin Army National Guard in December 1955 and was called to active duty in Fort Lewis, Washington from September 1961 through August 1962 and was honorably discharged November 1962.

He was married to DeLora Schutz on August 26,1961, at Zion Lutheran church in Granton Wl. This marriage was blessed with 3 children.

DeWayne drove milk truck in Clark County until 1965 when he and his family moved to the Hillsboro area to work for the Hillsboro telephone company until 1968. He then worked for Northwest Tel (later known as PTI) until his early retirement in October 1991.

On July 3, 1982, DeWayne was blessed with a second marriage to Anita (Rehbeck) Quinn and made his home in Wonewoc with Anita and her 3 children.

DeWayne was an active member at St Paul Lutheran Church, Hillsboro Wl where he served on the church council for several years as well as being a Lutheran boy Pioneer leader. He enjoyed sharing his love for fishing with others and volunteered his time every spring to the Fishing Has No Boundaries organization in Hayward Wl. He also enjoyed playing a rousing game of cribbage.

DeWayne is preceded in death by his Parents; an infant Sister; his sister, Jeannine and her husband, Al Drinsinger.

He is survived by his wife Anita; children, Michaele (Keith) Korbein, Dawn (Doug) Schmidt, Michael (Amy) Huebner, Dee Ann (Brad) Techlin, Mark Huebner and Denise (Mark) Honer; 14 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; sister, Betty (Greg ) Mallory; brother, Ron Huebner; along with several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022 from 4 to 7 PM to at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy, Wisconsin. Funeral services will be held at St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hillsboro, Wisconsin on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with Pastors Peter Snyder and Conrad Prell officiating. Burial with military honors will be in the Mauston Oakwood Cemetery in Mauston.

