Duncan James Hudson, son of Ryan and Ashley Hudson of Arkdale, was born/passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, Wisconsin.

Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 20th, 2020 at St. Leo’s cemetery in Friendship, Wi. Rev. John K. Stake will officiate.

Duncan joins his grandfather Randy L. Hudson in Heaven.

He is survived by his mother and father, Ryan and Ashley Hudson of Arkdale, WI; his sisters Reagan, Rebekah, and Rowan Hudson; his grandparents Jack Harris and Tina Stutzman-Harris, his grandmother Nina Bingham-Hudson and Nana Mary Huyck. Duncan was also eagerly anticipated by Uncles David and Tristan and Aunts Julie, Scarrlet, Kaitlin, and Maya. Numerous cousins also loved baby Duncan before his passing and he will be missed and memories treasured by all family.

Flowers and condolences can be sent to 1688 Cree Dr. Arkdale, WI 54613. The family would like to thank the Birthing Center at Marshfield Medical Center for their efforts and spectacular care.

How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard. (A.A. Milne -Winnie the Pooh)

Roseberry's Funeral Home is assisting the family.