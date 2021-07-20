Jimmie R. “Jim” Hover, 90 of Mauston, died on Sunday July 18, 2021 at the Fairview Nursing and Rehab in Mauston. He was born January 7, 1931 in Cameron, Wisconsin to Charley and Selma (Raabe) Hover. He served as a cook in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1951 – to 1953. He married Wanda Williams on September 10, 1955 in Hillsdale, WI. He retired as a firefighter at Tomah VA Hospital. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge – Eastern Star, American Legion Post ­­81, the 40 et 8, Mauston Lions Club and the Mauston United Methodist Church.

Jim always had a big smile, loved to joke and was always willing to help anyone. His passions were making maple syrup and spending time in his maple woods. Another passion was gardening, he usually had a large gardens in several places. He loved to fish for bluegill with his cane pole, and would say “Get rid of those damn crappies, and no perch either”. He spent many hours collecting and trading stamps. He shoveled half of the houses in the neighborhood and after he got a snow blower, he took care of the whole block. He always laughed when called by his nickname, Curly.

Jim is survived by his wife of 65 years Wanda; 2 sons Charley of Edmond, OK and Bruce of Clinton, MT; 4 grandchildren Lisa Johnston, Kayla Hover, Dustin Hover and Ryan Hover; 3 great-grandchildren Avery Johnston, Parker Johnston, and Cooper Halligan; a sister Edna Carlson of Billings, MT. He was preceded in death by his parents, and 2 brothers Norman, and Gordon.

A service of remembrance will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at the Mauston United Methodist Church, Pastor Anita Genrich will officiate. Burial with Military Honors will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, July 23, 2021 at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, Wisconsin. The Crandall Funeral Home of Mauston is assisting with the arrangements.