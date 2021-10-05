Richard “Ricky” L. Housworth Jr., age 32, of Necedah, Wisconsin entered into eternal life on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021, 1:00 p.m., at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah. Burial will follow in the Queen of the Holy Rosary Mediatrix of Peace Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday with rosary beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the church.

The Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements.