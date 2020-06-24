Wilfred “Bill” Hosig, 89 of Adams, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at EdenBrook Nursing Home in Wisconsin Rapids.

Bill was born September 21, 1930 in Mauston, Wisconsin to Roger and Ruby (Foster) Hosig.

He graduated from Mauston High School in 1948 and then attended the Wayland Academy Junior College in Beaver Dam. He worked at Badger Ordnance ammunition plant in Baraboo near the end of the Korean War, and then went on to the University of Wisconsin – Platteville where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Arts.

Bill married Catherine “Kate” McNown in 1956 in Mauston. They moved to Adams-Friendship where they raised their two children. Bill worked for more than 30 years for Adams-Marquette/Adams-Columbia Electric Co-op until his retirement.

Early in Bill and Kate’s marriage, they loved to travel to different parts of the country with friends. Once they had children, family became the most important part of their lives. They loved spending weekends at the family cabin on the Lemonweir River in Mauston, Friday night fish fry, and watching their kids in sports and music.

In retirement, Bill and Kate enjoyed going to garage sales and cutting wood at the lake lot. Bill enjoyed visiting with friends over a cup of coffee at the Friendship Cafe. He was a creative mechanical inventor, and a collector of everything, just in case he might need it. He had hooks full of padlocks and bins full of caster wheels, jars of nuts, bolts and keys, and barrels full of broom handles, all neatly labeled. He spent hours tinkering in the basement on clocks and TVs. You could also find him in the garage fixing old vacuum cleaners, lawnmowers, or working on anything that needed repairs, many of which were sold at their garage sale.

Bill enjoyed watching sports on tv. He was an avid Wisconsin Badgers, Brewers, and Green Bay Packers fan. Working a crossword puzzle at Bill and Kate’s kitchen table was always a delight for anyone who got the chance. His soft-spoken wisdom was always said with a smile.

Bill loved life and never knew a stranger. Always eager to say hello and ask, “How are you today?” to someone he didn’t know. Bill is forever in our hearts and will live through all of us who had the opportunity to know him. We have been left with wonderful stories and beautiful memories that are ours to keep, which leaves us all richer and wiser having known him.

Bill is preceded in death by his father Roger, mother Ruby, and sister Carol. He is survived by his wife Catherine Hosig, brother Edward (Marianne) Hosig, daughter Jeanne (Dieter) Mulac, son Brian (Kristyn) Hosig, four grandsons: Devin, Justin, and Jordan Mulac, Jacob Hosig, and many other relatives.

The family is planning on celebrating Bill’s life at a later date when everyone can be together. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local blood bank or favorite charity in his memory.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com to offer the family online condolences.

