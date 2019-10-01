Connie S. Holzl, 62 of Tomah passed away December 7, 2021, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, LaCrosse.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 6:00 PM at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah. Connie will be cremated, and burial of the remains will be at a later date.

Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Wednesday at the funeral home from 4:00pm until the time of the services.

