Julie Ellen Holton, a beacon of love and selflessness, left this world on June 18, 2024, in Camp Douglas, Wisconsin, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on December 10, 1976, in Mauston, Wisconsin. Julie’s infectious passion for life touched everyone she met and her smile could light up a room.

Julie grew up in a warm and loving family, cherished by her parents, Cheri and Tom Hopper. She was a nurturing sister to Rob, Jamey, and Billi Jo. She carried this nurturing spirit into her own family, becoming a devoted wife to Jason Holton and a loving mother to Lexie and Carter. Her family was her pride and joy, and she instilled in them the values of compassion, perseverance, and joy for life.

A proud graduate of New Lisbon High School, Julie’s thirst for knowledge led her to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, where she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology with a focus on Genetic Science. This academic achievement paved the way for her fulfilling career as a Clinical Lab Technician. Julie excelled in her profession, contributing to the field with her keen intellect and meticulous attention to detail.

Beyond her professional life, Julie was a cornerstone in her family’s business, where she applied her talents and dedication to ensure its success. Her work ethic and team spirit were unparalleled, and she was respected by all who had the pleasure of working alongside her.

Julie’s interests were as diverse as they were profound. Her love for music filled the rooms of her home with melodies and joy (even if that meant waking everyone up in her household with her morning jam sessions) while her skill in creating stained glass art brought beauty and light into the world. Her creations were not just displays of her artistic talent, but also reflections of her vibrant soul.

Those who knew Julie describe her as loving, selfless, and passionate. She approached every day with an open heart, ready to give her all to her family, friends, and the community. Julie’s legacy is one of generosity and kindness, as she always put the needs of others before her own.

Julie’s presence will be profoundly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. She is survived by her adoring husband Jason; her children, Lexie and Carter, who were the very essence of her being; her mother, Cheri Hopper; her father, Tom Hopper; and her siblings, Rob Hopper, Jamey Peltonen, and Billi Jo Peltonen. Each family member carries a piece of Julie’s spirit, and her love will continue to guide them through every step of their lives.

As we bid farewell to Julie Ellen Holton, we celebrate the remarkable life she led and the countless lives she enriched. Her journey on earth may have ended, but her spirit will forever dance in the light of the stained glass she so lovingly crafted, and her melodies will resonate in the hearts of those she loved. Julie’s memory will be cherished, and her legacy will endure, inspiring all who knew her to live with the same boundless love and selfless passion she embodied every day.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2024 at the Hustler Exhibit Hall (110 Omaha St.) in Hustler, WI from 12:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com