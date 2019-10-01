Funeral services for Lorraine Lu Holm, age 97 formerly of Lyndon Station, WI will be held on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Lyndon Station, WI with Rev. Alan Boeck officiating. Visitation will be held at Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, WI on Thursday, November 30th from 5:30 – 7:30 and Friday, December 1st at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.