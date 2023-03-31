Eleanor Irene (Vorel) Holland, age 96, of Friendship, WI passed away peacefully on the morning of March 23, 2023. Most recently Eleanor lived in Verona, WI where she received loving care at a memory support and assisted living facility. Eleanor lived on her parents’ farm until the summer of her 95th year.

A celebration of Eleanor’s life and the many lives she touched will take place at 11am on Saturday, April 29 at South Burr Oak Methodist Church in Coloma, WI. Visitation will take place beginning at 9:30am the morning of the celebration service. Eleanor prepared delicious food, especially roasted chicken, and energetically participated in serving many meals at the Church over the years. It is only fitting to have a luncheon to be part of celebrating her life.

Eleanor was born on July 2, 1926, in Friendship, WI to Joseph and Emma (Ziska) Vorel. She had a wonderful sister named Lillian who was five years older. They shared a bedroom growing up and were close friends their entire lives. Eleanor was smart, hard-working and excelled scholastically. Her family lived 8 miles east of Friendship and was committed to ensuring that their daughters had the opportunity to attend and graduate high school. Eleanor’s family dealt with transportation challenges by having her stay with the Petruska Family during the week and spending weekends at home.

During high school, Eleanor began working at the Adams County State Bank and developed accounting skills that she utilized during the decade that followed. Eleanor met and became friends with Jeanne Holland and had the good fortune of meeting her younger brother, Bill, when he was home on leave from the U.S. Navy.

As a sailor who served during WWII and for over a decade thereafter, Bill was often at sea for several months at a time. Bill realized that he would be unable to attend Jeanne’s wedding to Joseph Fedele scheduled for April 1946. Instead, Bill enlisted Eleanor to be his co-conspirator as he wanted to surprise his sister by paying for her wedding dinner. Eleanor’s role was to learn the number of expected guests and the overall cost of the dinner that would be served by the Friendship Hotel. Eleanor proved to be an effective informant and after Jeanne’s wedding, Bill asked Eleanor if she would continue to correspond with him. The letter writing campaign commenced, apparently successfully, and Eleanor and Bill were married on June 2, 1947.

For the next 12 years, Eleanor relocated multiple times with Bill and lived on naval bases or in nearby housing. Her first adventure after marrying Bill was living in Panama. Other experiences included Bermuda, Bremerton (WA), Coronado (CA), Great Lakes (IL), Norfolk (VA), and Philadelphia (PA). Eleanor befriended her neighbors, landlords and co-workers and they were her companions when Bill was away, sometimes for several months at a time. Even though Bill did not want Eleanor to work outside of their home, she did so as she loved intellectual challenges from work and it was an effective way to counter the loneliness of having one’s spouse away. Eleanor stayed in touch with her loved ones by writing letters nearly every day.

In 1960, Bill officially retired from the Navy. Eleanor’s parents invited them to build their home on the family farm, which was especially wonderful as Eleanor had recently given birth to a son named Bill. Eleanor enjoyed only a few more lovely years with her mother before her untimely passing in 1963. They shared great times together that included playing with and teaching son Bill to read by the time he was 4 years old.

Eleanor’s father retired from farming and transitioned many of his responsibilities to Bill. For the next few decades, Eleanor and Bill raised a bounty of vegetables in their garden that the family consumed throughout the year. Eleanor’s father had dinner with the family every evening until he passed away in 1985. Eleanor and Bill raised beef cattle and generally had a herd that consisted of 10-20 animals. For the next 20 years, Eleanor and Bill made the farm into their own and welcomed a daughter, Joanne, in 1968.

Bill’s second career in law enforcement meant that the household was very busy, as some farm work could only be accomplished over the weekend, contingent on good weather. Eleanor was a devoted wife who treated her husband like a king, and she was also his confidant. Meals were eaten together as a family, which provided quality time for good conversation. Eleanor and Bill dedicated time to communicating with one another and shared many pots of coffee that Eleanor boiled each morning.

Eleanor was determined to provide the structure for her family to experience enormous pleasure from spending time together. She loved playing games and would make the time for her kids by playing cards, checkers, Monopoly or Yahtzee while waiting for the school bus. Eleanor worked incredibly hard and prepared and served three meals a day, washed clothes and hung them outside whenever possible, baked various treats to satisfy Bill’s enormous sweet tooth, picked and cooked wild mushrooms, and schlepped her kids to swimming lessons, 4-H activities, band and athletic events. Eleanor and Bill both enjoyed food immensely and routinely went to a Friday night fish fry somewhere within a 40-mile radius with their children.

During the 1980s and 1990s, Eleanor and Bill traveled the U.S. visiting Bill’s Navy friends and many relatives as well. Naval ship reunions provided another source of meaningful gatherings for Eleanor, Bill and their friends.

Eleanor was a member of the South Burr Oak Methodist Church. She along with many of the women who belonged to this church, engaged in projects that they experienced together for decades: chili suppers, potlucks, strawberry festivals, rummage sales and bake sales. Eleanor was a talented cook who needed to make sure that there would be enough food for everyone, and then some.

A long life also meant that Eleanor endured the loss of many loved ones including her husband, parents, sister, other family members and numerous friends. Her children are grateful that Eleanor was incredibly resilient and able to find ways to adapt to changes, enjoy her life and be a steady source of kindness. Eleanor lived her life with integrity, purpose and was an incredibly loving person.

Eleanor is survived by her son Bill (Christine Kysely) and daughter Joanne (Margie Rosenberg), as well as several nieces, nephews and their families.

Eleanor’s family would like to extend their appreciation to the wonderful staff of Four Winds Manor and Lodge for their compassionate care during the past 18 months. Also, it was possible for Eleanor to live in her home so long because of a dedicated and caring home health team that included Mary, Melinda, Sheila and Tina. Health care workers provide essential services that support human dignity.

In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to your local food pantry.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. For online condolences and additional information, please visit www.roseberrys.com