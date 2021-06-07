James Robert Hohenstein, age 83, of Adams, Wisconsin died Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Moundview Memorial Hospital & Clinics in Friendship, Wisconsin.

Memorial services will be 12 Noon on Saturday, June, 19,2021 at the VFW Hall in Adams, Wisconsin. Pastor Terri Skildum will officiate. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 19th, 2021 at the Adams VFW. Following the memorial service there will be a time for food and fellowship at the VFW.

Interment will be at the East Arkdale Cemetery, Town of Strongs Prairie, Adams County, Wisconsin at a later date.

Jim was born August 27, 1937 in Mokena, Illinois to Orville Hohenstein and Berniece F. Rick. He never stopped learning; he believed education was key to success and expanding one’s mind to new experiences. His travels have taken him across the United States, but always back to his roots in Illinois and Wisconsin where he felt he could make a difference in the people he associated with and the communities that surrounded him. Jim married Sylvia J. Warp on March 18, 1984 in Friendship, Wisconsin. He was a hard worker and had a long work history that included: Land and Property Superintendent in Cook County Chicago Illinois (69′-74′), Rode Ranger Station supervisor ( 75′-77′); Wilmax, Corkery, Durn Law and Property Management Chicago Illinois :(77′-82′); Grounds and Track Manager of the Wisconsin Dells Greyhound Park for owner Tommy Bartlett. (86′-96′); owner of Hohenstein LLC.-35yrs Lawn Care and Snow removal for Adams County; and Adams-Friendship School District 2008-2017.

Most would think Jim took it easy in retirement, but that would be far from true. He enjoyed volunteering his time as a crossing guard at the Hwy 13 intersection in front of the Middle school where he greeted everyone and kept another generation of A-F students safe. Jim loved associating with newer generation and understanding how things and time don’t really change all that much. But how we need to change how we see things. Jim’s hobbies included attending and supporting high school sports, his grand kids, fishing, hunting, and community events. If Adams Friendship had an event going on, He was sure to be there cheering on all the A-F athletes.

Jim was very active in our community and participated with the following groups and events in Adams County: Master of ceremonies for the Arkdale Rec Days; chairman/member of the Roche-a-Cri Lions Club; President of the Adam’s County Snowmobile Club; Castle Rock Bass Masters Pro Anglers Assoc.; and President of the Adams County Amateur Radio.

Dad enjoyed being outside and moving amongst the crowds of people. He never made it 10 steps without sparking a conversation.

Memorials may be directed in James’s memory to his home in Adams.

James was preceded in death by his parents: Orville and Berniece Hohenstein; and his wife, Sylvia.

Survivors:

Sister: Jean Neufeld

Brother: Orville Hohenstein

Brother: Christ Hohenstein

Son: Christopher A. Hohenstein

Granddaughter: Arianna J. Hohenstein

Grandson: Hunter James Hohenstein

Sons/Daughters: Jennifer and Kurt Roekle, Jeff, John, Jackie, Jamie, Jor-Jett, Jason, Holly, Doreen Putzkie

Grandchildren: Brianna, Dillon, Hannah, Giselle, Tasha, Amy, Izzy

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.