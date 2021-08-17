Randolph L. “Randy” Hoffman age 70 of Mauston, WI. died on Monday August 16, 2021 at the Fair View Nursing Home in Mauston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday Aug. 21, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mauston. Relatives and friends may call at the Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon on Friday from 5:00P.M. until 8:00P.M. and at the church on Saturday from 10:00A.M. until the time of service. Burial will be in the New Lisbon City Cemetery. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.