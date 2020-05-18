Wendy Lee Hiller, age 68, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, died at home on Saturday, May 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.



No services are planned per Wendy’s wishes.



Wendy was born on October 21, 1951 in Portage, WI to Rose Marie (Pratt/Wruck) and Charles Wruck. In 1971, she married Peter Hiller and that marriage was blessed with two children. Wendy and Peter later divorced. In 1996, Wendy went on to marry Floyd “Sonny” Burdick. They later divorced as well.



During her lifetime, Wendy held many jobs. She was truly a jack of all trades. From cutting hair to operating the largest piece of heavy equipment, she could do it all. She was very proud to be a heavy equipment operator for the Operating Engineers Local 139. She was an employee of D.L Gasser Construction for many years and later worked for Hoffman Construction and The Kraemer Company.



Wendy was a free spirit and lived life to the fullest. She enjoyed kayaking and tube trips down the Wisconsin River, snowmobiling, motorcycling, the Green Bay Packers, using her hands for gardening, crafting, sewing, etc. She loved to travel, dance, relax around a campfire with friends, go boating, or just gather with friends and family. She looked forward to the annual Hazel Halloween parties, Green Bay Packer football games, and could normally be found playing Bingo at the Grateful Shed. She was always there to help when help was needed, and was a friend to so many. Her greatest accomplishment was being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved her family dearly.



Wendy was preceded in death by her father, Charles Wruck, foster father, Randall Billington, brothers; Clarence “Booper” Marcellino, Daniel Lawrence, Charles VanDyke, foster brother, Roy Billington.



Wendy is survived by:

Mike (Crystal) Hiller – son & daughter-in-law

Taylor Hiller – granddaughter

Peyton Hiller – granddaughter

Kaeden Barton – great-grandson



Kerry (Kurt) Fisher – daughter & son-in-law

Jenna Fisher – granddaughter

Justin Fisher – grandson



Rose Marcellino – mother

Maude Billington – foster mother



Siblings:

Leilani (Scott) Merwin

Rosylani Marcellino

Diane Hauser

Charlee (Mario) Gonzalas

Teeia Marcellino

Charles (Rita) Wruck

Steven (Julie) Wruck

Randy (Rita) Billington (foster brother)



Wendy is further survived by her loyal curly canine companion “Burgess” and many other nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and very special friends.



The family wishes to thank Agrace Hospice for their help in caring for Wendy in her final days.

—