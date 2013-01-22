Evelyn Lucile (Pasch) Hicks, 75, passed away on December 29, 2019, in her home in New Lisbon, Wisconsin. She was born to Elmer and Dolores (Deichler) Pasch on December 26, 1944. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Evie was raised on a farm in Clifton Wisconsin. She attended Rock Edge School and Tomah High School. She married Harley Lee Hicks, Sr. on April 7, 1961. She proudly raised three children, Rebecca Rae Ingli of Ellsworth, WI, Harley Lee Hicks Jr., of Lebanon, IL and Gabriel Ryan Hicks of Holmen, WI. Evie grieved the death of Harley Sr. in 2002. In 2008, Evie met significant other, Dick Carle. She shared ten years of love and joy with Dick, until his death in 2018.

Evie was an active participant in the New Lisbon Community. She taught Sunday School at her church for more than thirty years. She was a huge part of planning and preparing all of the activities for each annual New Lisbon Wa Du Shuda Days parade. Evie was active on the New Lisbon Welcome Committee, a Lioness, a member of the New Lisbon Auxiliary and Legion, and a member of many other New Lisbon area organizations. She worked diligently to help others and her community. In 1991, Evie was voted “CITIZEN OF THE YEAR” to recognize her dedication, time and service in the City of New Lisbon and the Chamber of Commerce.

Evie proudly worked for many local businesses, including Weiland’s Dairy Queen, Target Bluff Supper Club and Castle Rock Golf Course. She worked full time at Triple-P, (later known as Farnum–Sealing Systems) in Necedah until her retirement. After retirement, Evie worked in various part-time positions within the New Lisbon School District until 2018.

Evie enjoyed playing pinochle and poker. She enjoyed bowling (especially with her grandchildren), dancing, listening to music and golfing. Evie spent most of her time with loved family and friends. She filled her life with fun, and enjoyed helping others. She was an avid fan of the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers.

Evie was preceded in death by her husband, Harley Hicks Sr., significant other, Dick Carle, parents, Elmer and Dolores Pasch, granddaughter, Amber Rose Ingli, grandson, Tony Ingli, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles and grandparents.

Evie is survived by her children, Rebecca (Randy) Ingli, Harley (Sylvia) Hicks Jr., and Gabriel Hicks. She is further survived by grandchildren, Randy (Mylessa) Ingli Jr., Nicholas (Heather Styba) Ingli, Conner Hicks, Danica Hicks, Elisa Jenzewski, Nolan Hicks and Amelia Hicks. She was proud of her nine great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by siblings Carolyn Finstad, Judith (Ron) Stanek, Grace (Tim) Hein, Cindy (Tom) Eder, Elmer Pasch Jr. and Jeffery (Mary) Pasch.

Arrangements are being handled by Hare Funeral Home of New Lisbon, Wisconsin. Visitation times are: Friday, January 3rd from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Hare Funeral Home, and Saturday January 4th from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in New Lisbon, Wisconsin. A service of celebration will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church.

We want to thank community members, friends, and relatives for loving, supporting, and helping Evie make the world a better place.