Marie Hersil, 104

Marie Hersil, age 104, of Mauston, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, peacefully at Fair View Nursing Home.

A highly educated, working mom before it was common, Marie was a teacher for more than 50 years. Born Johanna Marie Delmore on July 22, 1917,to Nicholas and Kathryn (Cowan) Delmore, Marie graduated from Mauston High School in 1934, from the Juneau County Normal School in 1935, and she earned her bachelor’s degree from Stevens Point in 1962. Marie started her teaching career in one-room schoolhouses including Cross Roads, New Miner, Rock Valley, and Hoile Schools. During World War II, Marie worked at Western Electric in Chicago. She went on to teach first grade for 44 years in the Necedah school district and later served as a substitute teacher in Necedah until she was 80 years old.

Marie was a devout, Irish Catholic who was equal parts smart and beautiful – stylish and strong, too. A lifelong member of St. Patrick’s Church in Mauston, she enjoyedannual trips out West, had a love of jewelry, and was ambidextrous with beautiful and elegant handwriting. Marie enjoyed nothing more than to be around family. She had a sweet tooth, and a candy bowl always greeted the many guests who would come through her door. She could also “cut a rug” on the dance floor in her high heels at family weddings.

Visitation will be held Sunday, July 17, from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. at Crandall Funeral Home in Mauston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 18, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 401 Mansion Street, Mauston. Friends may call beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the Church. Burial will beat St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Mauston immediately following the Mass.

Marie is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Pat) Piazza; her sister, Rita Post; five grandchildren, Brad Piazza, Bryan (Sarai) Piazza, Jerry Hersil, Angela (Atanu Deb Baruah) Hersil, and John (Ann) Hersil; 11 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Betty Delmore; daughter-in-law Rosemarie Hersil, and dozens of nieces and nephews. Marie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Gerald (Jerry) Hersil, her son Eugene Hersil and infant son Ronald Hersil, and her siblings and in-laws Laurene (Chet) Johnson, John Delmore, Evelyn (Art) Larson, James Delmore, Maurice (Phyllis) Delmore, Bill Post, and Gene Delmore.