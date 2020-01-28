Heather Jean Herriot, age 58 of Friendship, WI passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Agrace

Hospice in Fitchburg, WI.

Heather was born on October 29, 1961, in Friendship to the late Robert and Gwendolyn (Steffen)Herriot.

She attended Castle Rock Grade School & Adams-Friendship High School. She was an honor student and

R.A. at the University of Wisconsin Whitewater and graduated with a B.S. in Arts and Communications.

According to Heather’s classmates and friends at A.F. High she was “kind of a big deal.” She ran track

and was a leader in concert, symphonic pep, jazz, and marching band. She was a majorette, drum

major, and pom pom team member. She was prom and homecoming royalty as well as Homecoming

Queen. Heather also served as president of Student Council, Senior Class and was a member of DECA.

Heather loved traveling and exploring new places. She lived in Colorado where she enjoyed Alpine

Skiing and then in Florida spending time at the ocean and white sand beaches. She also lived in Alabama

and Wisconsin and learned to kayak and skydive. Her cheerful nature and zest for life helped her to

endure her long battle with progressive M.S. instead of complaining about her struggles she chose to

enjoy life and the lives of her friends and family. Heather was always up for an outing and with her

family and friends enjoyed theatre, cinema, musicals, and many visits to state parks and natural wildlife

areas.

Heather will be remembered for her infectious laugh and radiant smile that lit up every room she

entered.

Heather is survived by her sisters, Pamela Ann (Kurt) Herriot, Dawn Poksyzk, Deirdre Lalicata, Holly

(Peter) Kochalka, Mary Gwen (Nicholas) Schneider, Heidi Herriot; sister-in-law, Toni Herriot; brothers,

David (Shari), Patrick (Vickie), Floyd (Kay), and Neal Herriot as well as many dear nieces, nephews,

relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Robert Jr. and Richard; in-laws, Jim Poksyzk,

Dominic Lalicata, and dear nieces Mandy and Casey Herriot.

On Sunday, February 2, from 11:00 until 1:00 there will be a visitation at Roseberry’s. Following a

service, at 1:00 p.m. she will be laid to rest at the Easton Cemetery.

The family would like to thank both Rita and the staff at Fosnow Adult Home in Friendship and the

Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg for their kind and loving care of Heather. The family would also like to thank

Assist Wisconsin that provided the manpower and equipment that allowed Heather to experience the

Ice Castles, Wisconsin Dells and most memorable a tremendous climb to the top of the mound at Roche

A Cri State Park where she and her dear sisters sang “On Top Of the World.”

In lieu of flowers, donations in Heather’s name may be made to Agrace IPU Hospice- 5395 E. Cheryl

Pkwy Fitchburg, WI 53711.

