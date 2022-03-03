Michael L. Herbst, age 72, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Monday, February 21, 2022.

Memorial services will be 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home with military honors to follow. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Michael was born September 15, 1949, in Adams, Wisconsin to Lawrence and Bernice (Mueller) Herbst. He attended Adams-Friendship High School. He enlisted in the United States Army and served in Vietnam as a medic before being honorably discharged in October of 1971.

Michael retired from General Electric after 31 years.

He enjoyed motorcycling, NASCAR, playing golf, karaoke, playing darts & shooting pool, and his two little dogs Bubba & Vivian. Michael was very thoughtful & giving and lived life to its fullest. He was loved and will be greatly missed.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence & Bernice, son: Jeffrey Herbst, brother: Lawrence Herbst Jr., brothers-in-law: Daniels D’eon & Pete Mahoney, and sister-in-law Debbie Herbst.

Survivors include his loving wife of 29 years Jeannie, sisters: Betty D’eon, Patricia (Curt) Lund, JoAnn Mahoney & Donna (John) Balaine, brothers: Patrick & James Herbst, two grandchildren, and numerous nieces & nephews.

