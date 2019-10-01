Logan T. Henthorne, 27, of Kendall died, Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at his home.

A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, 1:00 P.M. at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, Kendall. Pastor Neitzal will officiate.

Relatives and friends are invited to the burial will be at the Millard’s Prairie Cemetery on Tuesday at 2:00 P.M.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, November 30, 2020, at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church from 12 Noon until 4 P.M. and then from 7:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M., and at the church on Tuesday from Noon until the time of the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com

The Smith-Nelson Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.