Rose M. Hendricksen, age 96, of Wisconsin Rapids (formerly of Big Flats), Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Arborview Court in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin.

Rose was born August 10, 1925, in the Town of Rome, Adams County, Wisconsin to Frank and Marie (Urs) Kouba. She graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1943. On August 29, 1946, Rose married James at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arkdale, Wisconsin. To this union three children were born, Richard, Thomas, and Carol.

Rose and James dairy farmed until 1986, but continued to raise crops and beef cattle for several more years on the family farm. Rose served her community as the Big Flats Town Clerk for 49 years. She was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church where she served as Ladies Aide President, Custodian, and Sunday School Teacher. She was a lifetime member of the Western Fraternal Lodge and held several offices, including Fraternalist of the Year.

Rose enjoyed spending time with her family. One of her favorite activities was hosting the annual horseshoe picnic for family and friends. She was an avid bowler, for many years she bowled on Thursday nights for the Farmers Union Co-op team. She also attended many state bowling tournaments. She enjoyed growing flowers and a large vegetable garden.

A service for the immediate family will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church, Big Flats Wisconsin, interment will be at Niebull Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Rose was preceded in death by her husband James, parents Frank & Mary Kouba, sister Bessie Kouba, brother Joe Kouba, sister-in-law Lorraine Kouba, brother Frank Kouba, sister Ella Petersen, brother-in-law Jim Petersen, sister-in-law Donabelle Kouba, brother-in-law Irvin Hendricksen, sister-in-law Elsie Hendricksen, brother-in-law Robert Sutherland, sister-in-law Laura Sutherland; niece Mary Jo Peterson, nephew Donald Kouba, nephew Thomas Kouba, niece Debbie Hendricksen

Survivors include her sons: Richard (Cleo) Hendricksen and Thomas (Patricia) Hendricksen; daughter, Carol (John) Jefferson; grandchildren: Jeremy Hendricksen, Jill (Andy) Cavanaugh, and Christopher (Amber) Jefferson; great-grandchildren: Cody and Brayden Hendricksen, Ariana and Keegan Cavanaugh, Isabella and Jacob Jefferson; and brother, Emil Kouba. Rose is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

