On December 20th at 4:33 p.m., Carla Faye Henricks (Battin) 94, (also known as Mom, Grammy, Codfish, red pepper, Dolly and big red) gained her wings home to the Lord after a courageous and hard-fought battle with COVID-19.

Carla was born on September 11th, 1927 to Carl J Battin and Lula Bailey in Carla Junction, MO.

Carla graduated from Carl Junction High School in 1945. In 1947 she met her loving husband Howard Henricks and they were united in marriage December 22nd, 1947. Carla and Howard had 4 children: Howard Charles, Fred Carl, Charlotte Jean and Kenneth Roy.

Carla’s favorite hobbies were playing bingo, playing cards, The Game Show Network and visiting with all her loving family by her side. Carla loved to cook, it was always chicken or ham on Sundays. Carla was always a sweets lover, never to turn down a Nutty Buddy or Mountain Dew.

Carla is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Lula; her husband Howard; two son’s, Howard Charles and Fred Carl; Sisters: Ester, Dean, Patricia, Nancy, Marian, Carl Jay, and her grandson Raymond (Boomer) Owen.

She is survived by; her daughter Charlotte (Terry) Trick TX, Son Kenneth Henricks WI (Donna Henricks AZ) Friend Jenny Birch WI – Grandchildren: Carla Owen WI, Chanti Owen TX, Michael Owen WI, Kenneth Henricks Jr WI, Steven (Becky) Henricks WI, Melissa (Chris) Frost WI – Great Grandchildren: Angela, Taylor, Erykah, Dalton, Jerikka, Kaleb, Brittany, Trenton, Michaela, Aiden, Landon, Courtney, Michael, Paige, Garrett, Emalee, Sylis and Kohlee, along with 16 great-great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 26, 2021 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St.) in New Lisbon. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, December 28th, at 11:00am at Carl Junction Cemetery in Carl Junction, Missouri. Online condolences available at www.harefuneralhome.com