Shirley Jane (Dewar) Henningsen age 93, passed away on December 22, 2023 peacefully in her sleep at home surrounded by her family.

Shirley was born the youngest of four on May 6, 1930 in Westfield, WI to William and Mildred Dewar. She graduated from Westfield High School. She met Calvin “Monk” Henningsen at the Patrick’s Lake Dance Hall and later married on February 4, 1949. They were married for 56 years until Monk passed in 2006. This marriage was blessed with 6 daughters (poor Monk). Shirley worked for Badger Ordnance in Baraboo and later for Speed Queen in Ripon until retirement. She also bartended at Woodtick’s Bar in Brooks, Wisconsin.

Shirley will be remembered for her quick wit and funny sense of humor. In addition of her love for hosting family gatherings she loved music, dancing, and playing cards and was on bowling leagues. She was a life- long Milwaukee Brewers fan.

Shirley was preceded in death by: Husband Calvin (Monk) Henningsen, Daughter Sandra Henningsen, parents William and Mildred Dewar, Siblings Russel (Hazel) Dewer, Adeline (Bob) Marshall and Geneva (Allie) Winkler. Grandson Corey Lewandoski.

Survivors include: Daughters Susan (Bob) Engleman, Diane (Billy) Martin, Vickie (Gino) Lewandowski, Cindy Scott, Dawn (Duane) Henriksen. Grandchildren, Shannel Parr, Todd Parr, Kimberly (David) Goodhue, Miranda Fisher, Jackie Lewandowski, Dustin (Jamie) Henriksen, Chelsey Scott, Heath Scott. Great Grandchildren, Noah Goodhue, Garrett Goodhue, Dylan Parr, Harley Parr, Lucy

Fisher, Dawson Henriksen, Jase Henriksen, Mason Lewandowski, Lincoln Scott.

The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice for their amazing care in her final days. Per Shirley’s wishes there will be no services.