Jacqueline “Jackie” Gay Hazel, 63, of Friendship WI passed away on June 23, 2023 at Crestview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, New Lisbon, WI after a valiant struggle with Cryptogenic Liver Disease.

Jackie was born in Baraboo WI to parents Harry and Wanda Hazel. She grew up on the family farm in White Creek, WI with her four sisters and attended Castle Rock Grade School and Adams-Friendship High School, later moving to Friendship, WI.

Although Jackie had “special needs”, some would say, family and friends didn’t treat her any differently most of the time. She was as determined and as competitive as any other “Hazel”. She was in the field with a softball glove playing 500 in her youth. She was the pitcher for the family kickball games and the ball carrier for the famous Annie Annie over games. She participated in Special Olympics Track and Field where she excelled, earning her trips to nationals in the 100-yard dash and relay teams. She was given an honorary Adams-Friendship Green Devil Varsity Letter by Coach Jim McMillan for her track accomplishments, which she treasured dearly. After track, Jackie went on to excel in bowling, being sought out by many local women’s teams to join them in league. She consistently bowled high 200 games and traveled to state and national bowling tournaments. She also loved basketball which led to her own in-ground basketball pole, backboard and hoop where she beat many of her nephews and cousins in HORSE and PIG. She participated in Special Olympics Basketball and preferred to take the shot herself in true “Hazel” fashion. She followed the Packers and Brewers faithfully making a trip to Lambeau Field and enjoyed yearly Brewers games with family and the Adams County Association of Exceptional Citizens.

Jackie’s passions were horses, music, unicorns, and the color purple. Her love for everything horses and the color purple was displayed everywhere from the walls of her room to her clothes to her jewelry and even to her lunch box. She couldn’t wait for her yearly birthday horseback trail rides with family and simply seeing horses in a field brought joy to her. Going to and watching rodeos always got her fired up as she cheered (cursed) at the bulls. She loved any kind of music. She had more rhythm than most and could be found on the dance floor “out dancing” everyone at events and weddings. Especially when Woolly Bully or Little Willy came on.

Jackie’s greatest love was her family and friends, always greeting them with a huge smile and big hug with pure joy and happiness to see them. She was everyone’s greatest supporter and loved watching her nieces and nephews at sporting and school events. Jackie was always there cheering on her family softball team at tournaments. When things got too heated at these sporting events or in life she could be heard saying her famous words of wisdom, “Walk Away”. She was calm and cool until one of the loved ones were in need, then a huge hug was sure to find you.

Her absolute love of family, friends and people in general showed in her big smile and warm embrace whenever she saw you. And although that big smile and warm embrace faded as her health and spirit declined, that is how Jackie will be remembered…Her greeting you with unconditional love, pure joy and genuine acceptance of everyone she met.

Jackie is survived by her sisters: Gail (Joe) Torkelson, Chris Lange and Tammie Hazel. Nieces and Nephews: Jody (Tom) McManus, Eric (Kim) Torkelson, Nick (Robin) Hiller, Brad (Danielle) Barton, Ashley (Adam) Seymer, Matt Hiller and Gunther Lange. Great nieces and nephews: Trevor McManus, Trenton McManus, Jadyn Torkelson, Bryce Hiller, Halle Hiller, Madison Hiller, Carson Torkelson, Braden Barton, Ellie Torkelson, Mia Torkelson, Aria Seymer, Waverly Barton and Ava Seymer. Further survived by loving aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family. And of course, her faithful dog Feisty or as Jackie called him “Ricey”. Jackie is preceded in death by her father and mother Harry and Wanda Hazel and her sister Melody McFarlane.

A very special thank you to the Northstar Services Adult Day Care and to the staff at the Crestview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for all their care and support.

There will be a celebration of life at the Springville Town Hall from 2pm to 6pm on July 7, 2023.

Please feel free to wear purple, horse or unicorn attire.

Memorials may be made to the Northstar Services Adult Day Care PO Box 1068 Adams WI 53910 or to Adams County Association of Exceptional Citizens.

I am the child who is mentally impaired.

I don’t learn easily, if you judge me by the world’s measuring stick.

What I do know is infinite joy in simple things.

I am not burdened as you are with the strife’s and conflicts of a more complicated life.

My gift to you is to grant you the freedom to enjoy things as a child,

to teach you how much your arms around me mean, to give you love.

I give you the gift of simplicity.

I am your teacher.

If you allow me, I will teach you what is really important in life.

I will give you and teach you unconditional love.

I will gift you with my innocent trust, my dependency upon you.

I teach you about how precious this life is and about not taking things for granted.

I teach you about forgetting your own needs and desires and dreams.

I teach you giving.