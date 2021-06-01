Chester “Chip” Ermon Hawkins, 76 of rural New Lisbon, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, May 28, 2021.

Chip was born on February 12, 1945 in Mauston, Wisconsin. He was the son of Ermon Chester and Artress E. (Granger) Hawkins.

Chip was united in marriage to Eileen Schneider on August 31, 1968. They adopted their gift from God, Robert “Bobby” on November 21, 1973. They later divorced.

He graduated from Mauston High School in 1963. During high school he worked for several farmers. After high school his jobs included road construction, carpentry and he worked for the Juneau County Hwy dept. He also worked as an insurance agent. He later obtained his real estate brokers license and opened Hawkins Real Estate Service which he owned/operated for over 25 years.

He also had a lifelong love of farming. This started as a young child when he would ride on the tractor with his Daddy. He purchased his own farm in his early 20’s and continued farming every year thereafter. His late brother, Terry, and his son, Bobby, also helped with the farming.

Chip was raised in a Christian home and was baptized in his 20’s. His faith in the Lord Jesus Christ grew as he matured. In recent years this became his number one priority. He instilled this faith in his son and family. When he was battling his illness, he shared his faith with everyone he encountered. Chip saidmany times through his illness “if someone accepts Jesus as their Savior, it is all worth it”.

Chip loved his entire family dearly, especially his grandchildren.

Chip is survived by his son, Robert Ermon (Andrea) Hawkins; grandkids, Mason Ermon, Callie, Paisley and Naomi Hawkins; his siblings, Jeanette (Donald) Raymond and Pam May; many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

Chip was preceded in death by his parent’s; siblings, Terry Hawkins, Ardis Niles and Beulah Wendt, infant baby brother and nephew, Don Raymond.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Bible Baptist Church, Mauston, WI. Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation at Bible Baptist Church on Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 5pm – 8pm and on Friday, June 4, 2021 from 10am until the time of service.

Internment will be at the Mauston Cemetery.

For online condolences please go www.crandallfuneral.com