Marilyn C. Haugh, age 87 of Mauston, Wisconsin (formerly of Livingston, WI) died on May 23, 2021. She was the oldest of William and Juanita Richter and was born on May 2nd, 1934. Marilyn was a 1951 graduate of New Lisbon High School and loved every minute of it. Marilyn Was married to her high school sweetheart, Cleo K. Haugh on June 17, 1951 at the United Methodist Church in New Lisbon. She was a charter member of the New Lisbon Job’s Daughters.

Marilyn loved people and loved to work. She worked 36 years for Harald Breier M.D., 17 years for Lands End and taught 15 years of night classes at the Vocational Technical College in Fennimore. She also had a floral shop with her friend Jeanne. She knit, crocheted and sewed many a stitch. If there was a class offered, she took it. In retirement, she was into scrapbooking. Cleo and Marilyn loved to travel from coast to coast. She and Cleo loved to dance and spent many, many hours working in their flowers and yard. They loved playing cards with the Russarts. She was a loyal Iowa-Grant, Badger and Packer fan. She never wavered when it came to Brett Favre or Tiger Woods. She never missed anything her three boys did – Gary, Josh and Jameson. She loved to go with her sister Barbie and her friend Mary Kay.

Marilyn is survived by her son Gary of Mauston, grandson Josh and wife Erin and their son Jameson of Sauk City, WI, a sister Jackie Sanders of Fort Atkinson, WI, sister Barbie (Gordon) Allen of Howey in the Hills, FL, a brother Paul (Doris) Richter of Tallahassee, FL and a brother Konrad Richter of Orlando, FL. She was preceded in death by her husband Cleo and her parents.

Many thanks to all our friends who were involved with helping our family in needs. All of you which got angels from mom, a prayer and smile is all that is needed.

A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, June 1st, 2021 at 11:00am at the New Lisbon City Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Tuesday at the New Lisbon City Cemetery from 10:00am until the time of service. Pastor Deb Burkhalter presiding. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the education fund for Marilyn’s great grandson Jameson, gifts can be sent to the Haugh family, 848 Heath Court, Mauston, WI 53948. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com