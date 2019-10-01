Hatfield, Thomas E. Age 56 of Mauston
Thomas E. Hatfield, age 56, of Mauston, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021 at the Reedsburg Area Medical Center.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Dinah; children: Tara Hatfield and Tiffany Hatfield; granddaughter, Abigail Kingsburg; grandson, Landon Stoeckly; parents, Gary and Marcella Hatfield of Cazenovia; sisters, Kathy Hatfield of Baraboo, Theresa Brooks of Bicknell, IN, Susan (Kevin) Pasker of Bicknell, IN; brother, Richard (Elayne) Hatfield of Cazenovia, and Nancy (Fabian) Ford of IN; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
A memorial service for Thomas will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at the Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg with Rev. Paul Crolius officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service.
