Thomas E. Hatfield, age 56, of Mauston, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021 at the Reedsburg Area Medical Center.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Dinah; children: Tara Hatfield and Tiffany Hatfield; granddaughter, Abigail Kingsburg; grandson, Landon Stoeckly; parents, Gary and Marcella Hatfield of Cazenovia; sisters, Kathy Hatfield of Baraboo, Theresa Brooks of Bicknell, IN, Susan (Kevin) Pasker of Bicknell, IN; brother, Richard (Elayne) Hatfield of Cazenovia, and Nancy (Fabian) Ford of IN; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

A memorial service for Thomas will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at the Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg with Rev. Paul Crolius officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service.