Jeffery M. Hatfield, 30, of Necedah died Friday, September 3, 2021, at his home.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday September 18, 2021, 11:00 A.M. at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St. Tomah. Pastor Darin Deford will officiate.

Relative and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.

Due to road construction on East Monowau Street please access the funeral home via Townline Road to Sime Ave to East Monowau or via Hwy 16 to Sime Ave to East Monowau Street.