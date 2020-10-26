David Lee Harry, 34, of Necedah, Wisconsin, passed away at his home on, Thursday, October 22, 2020.

Funeral Services are being planned for Friday, October 30, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at the Torkelson Necedah Family Funeral Home in Necedah, WI. Pastor Roger Erdman will officiate. Burial will follow in the Dugar Hill Cemetery, Finley, WI. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home. The Torkelson Necedah Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.