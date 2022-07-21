Sheila Sarah Harris, age 56 of Elroy died on Tuesday, July 19th 2022 at her residence. Sheila (nick named Louie) was the daughter of Ted G. Harris and Arlene M. (Schumann) Harris and was born on January 8th, 1966 in Mauston, Wisconsin. Sheila attended New Lisbon High School and graduated in 1984. She then attended the College for Cosmetology in La Crosse. Sheila spent some time out East in Virginia and then moved back to Madison for a few years. She settled in Elroy in 2001, where she raised her beloved son Sam. Sheila received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and spent years substitute teaching in local schools in Juneau County. She loved teaching and attending sports events from Sam and his classmates.

Sheila was very creative. She loved painting, writing poems and music and played the guitar. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed deer hunting with Sam and adored their 2 black labs, Jasmine and Gracie. The door was always open at her lovely home in the hills of Elroy, for friends, for Sam’s friends and for her large family. She often hosted and cooked for the whole Harris bunch. Sheila was a devoted Christian. She loved long discussions and was able to hold her own on many topics.

She is survived by her son Samuel Guilfoil of Elroy, her sisters; Karen Oaks of New Lisbon, Patricia Gesler of New Lisbon, Shawn (Ivo) Harris of Rotterdam, and Lisa (Jim) Burns of Elroy, and her brothers: Jim (Kathy) Harris, John Harris, and her very close friend Tanya Manhart (Robert). She is survived by nieces Wally, Heidy, Angie, and Tim (Karen), Shane and Brent (Patricia), Jenny, Josh and Kelsy (Jim & Kathy), Ylenia and Lara (Shawn & Ivo), Lana and Ian (Lisa & Jim) She is also survived her Aunt Ruth Schumann, many cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Arlene, and her sister Kathy.

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, July 26th, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. at Bible Evangelical Free Church (625 W. Veterans St) in Tomah. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Tuesday at the church from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service. Pastor Tim Erickson presiding. A private family moment to spread Sheila’s ashes will take place after the service at St. Lukes Lutheran Cemetery in Elroy. The Hare Funeral Home is assisting the family with the cremation. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com