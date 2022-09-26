Myrtle F. Harrington, age 98, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022, at

Edgewater Haven Nursing Home in Port Edwards, Wisconsin.

A Memorial Mass will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in

Friendship, Wisconsin. Father David Bruener will officiate. Interment will be at the St. Leo Catholic

Cemetery in Friendship. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass on Saturday at the church.

Myrtle was born April 20, 1924, to Pete and Anna Wieczorek in Chicago, IL. She graduated from an all-girls Catholic School in Chicago where she played the baritone horn in the school orchestra and earned a music scholarship. Myrtle married Lowell G. “Doc” Harrington on April 21, 1945, in Chicago. Following Doc’s retirement in 1989 they moved to Adams.

Myrtle had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she was organist and Sr. Chair Leader of the Choir for over 30 years.

Myrtle was preceded in death by her parents: Pete & Anna, husband: Doc, and sons: Clifford & Lowell Jr.

Survivors include her daughter: Judy (Rich) Merrill, grandchildren: Lowell “BJ” (Nichole) Harrington III, Wendy (John) Golden, Joe (Jessica) Merrill, great-grandchildren: Joey, Katelyn & Emily Merrill, Courtney Hams, Dalton (Lexie) Harrington & Tabitha Harrington. Bradley, Tyler, Dylan & Kelsi Cochrane. Four great-great-grandchildren: Kinley & Bennett Hams, and Chole & Brantley Cochrane, and daughter-in-law Judith L. Harrington.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and

further information.