Lowell Gustav Harrington Jr., age 75, of Friendship, Wisconsin died Friday, July 16, 2021 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Private family services are planned for a later date. Interment will be at St. Leo Catholic Cemetery, Friendship, Wisconsin.

Lowell was born March 6, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois to Lowell Gustav and Myrtle (Wieczorek) Harrington. He graduated Wheaton Central High School 1965. Lowell married Judith Lillian Bromley on January 22, 1966 in Wheaton, IL. He worked in construction from 1966-1996 and later as a job coach for disabled from 2017-2021. During his life, Lowell lived in Illinois, Michigan and spent his last years in Wisconsin.

Lowell enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, fishing, roller skating, construction-building, Tequila Sunrises and driving his classic cars. He also was a foster parent for many years.

Lowell was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, it’s Choir, and the Knights of Columbus for many years.

Memorials may be directed in Lowell’s memory to: Harrington Family, 2104 Sauk St, Friendship, WI 53934.

Lowell was preceded in death by his father, Lowell G. Harrington.

Survivors:

Wife: Judith L. Harrington of Friendship, WI

Sister: Judy (Rich) Merrill

Mother: Myrtle F. Harrington

Son: Lowell G. (Nichole) Harrington III

Daughter: Wendy (John) Golden

Nephew: Joey (Jessica) Merrill

Grandchildren- Heather H., Bradley C., Courtney H., Tyler C. Dalton H., Dylan C., Kelsi C., Tabitha H.

Great-Grandchildren: Annabelle, Chloe, Kinley, Brantley, Sophie, Bennett, Ella, and many friends.

Roseberry's Funeral is assisting the family.