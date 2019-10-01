Joan Hardy, age 77 died on Monday, October 16, 2023 at Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon after a long illness. She was born in Richland Center on August 5, 1946, the daughter of Duayne and Rebecca (Sabinson) Bambrough. She graduated from Muscoda and later in life went back to school to become a Licensed Practical Nurse. She loved to cook, garden, read, watching the birds, visiting with friends and family, and loved her dogs. She enjoyed the holidays and gathering with friends and family. Joan especially liked Halloween with the decorating and trick-or-treaters. When she was younger, she enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trapping. Joan is survived by her daughter, Rebecca (Barry) Hardy-Bakalik of Mauston, brother, Larry Bambrough of Muscoda, nieces, Laura Bambrough and Sarah (Zach) Bambrough Agard, three great-nephews, Darius, Peyton, and Quaid. She was preceded in death by her father Duayne in 1980 and her mother Rebecca in 1958. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Basswood Cemetery, Basswood, Richland County, Wisconsin.

