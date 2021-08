Lindy C. Hanson, age 91 of Necedah died on Wednesday August 11, 2021, at his residence. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday August 17 at 11:00 AM at St. James Lutheran Church in Necedah. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at the church on Tuesday from 9:00 AM till the time of service. Burial will be in the Bay View Cemetery in Necedah. The Hare Funeral Home of New Lisbon is assisting the family with services.