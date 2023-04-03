LeRoy C. Hanson, 92 of Camp Douglas, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Crestview Nursing Home and Rehabilitation.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, 11:00 AM at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 18316 County Hwy N, Rural Oakdale (Indian Creek). Father Peter Raj Mariassamy will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery at a later date. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on 10:00 AM at the church from until the time of the service. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com