LeRoy C. Hanson, 92 of Camp Douglas, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Crestview Nursing Home and Rehabilitation. 

 

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, 11:00 AM at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 18316 County Hwy N, Rural Oakdale (Indian Creek).  Father Peter Raj Mariassamy will officiate.  Burial will be in the church cemetery at a later date.  Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on 10:00 AM at the church from until the time of the service.  Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family.  Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com