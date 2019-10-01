Harold Gordon Hanson, known affectionately as Harold to his friends and family, passed away on December 6, 2023, at Delavan Health Services in Delavan. Born on March 19, 1943, in Mauston, Harold’s life was a testament to the values of hard work, dedication, and the importance of family.

Harold’s early years were spent in the town of his birth, where he completed his education, graduating from Mauston High School. His strong sense of duty led him to enlist in the Army on July 20, 1964. Harold served his country with distinction as a medical Corpsman during the Vietnam War, spending two years stationed in Germany. Upon being honorably discharged on July 23, 1966, Harold returned to the familiar surroundings of his family’s farm. Life on the farm was where Harold felt most at home.

After marrying his beloved wife, Gladys, he managed his own farm in Ridgeway and Dodgeville before the couple moved to Portage, Wisconsin, where they enjoyed many happy years together. Following Gladys’s passing, Harold made his way back to Mauston, where he continued to work on his hobby farm on the outskirts of the town.

Harold was a friendly and spirited man, always ready with a helping hand. His passion for farm life was evident in everything he did, from tending to his gardens and fields to caring for his livestock. Those who knew Harold will remember him for his handy skills and the love he had for visits with friends and family.

He leaves behind a loving family, including his stepson, David Steinke; stepdaughter, Linda Klean; and step-grandchildren Janie Bever, Carrie Erler, Steven Steinke, Stacy Hartje, Michael Beran, Bobbi Emerson, Ashley Paull, and Olivia Klean. They, along with countless friends, will continue to honor his legacy by embodying the values he lived by. Harold was preceded in death by his cherished wife, Gladys Hanson, and his siblings, Leonard, Viola, Leona, and Myrna.

In the words of Albert Einstein, “Only a life lived for others is a life worthwhile.” Harold truly lived his life for others, whether it be through his military service, caring for his family, or working the land he loved so dearly. His impact on the lives of those around him will not be forgotten. Harold’s life was a journey of joy, challenges, and unwavering commitment to his loved ones and his community. As we say goodbye to this remarkable man, we take comfort in knowing that his spirit will continue to inspire those who had the privilege of knowing him. Harold Gordon Hanson’s story is one of a life well-lived, and he will be deeply missed by all who were touched by his warm presence, his resilience, and his enduring kindness. May he rest in peace, as his memory lives on in the hearts of many.

A Graveside Service will take place on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. in the Brewster Cemetery, New Lisbon, WI. Military Honors will take place after the service. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com