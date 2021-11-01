Marie Eileen Hansen, age 104, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin peacefully passed away Friday, October 29, 2021 at Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 4th, 2021 at the St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin. Rev. Dr. Carlton Andersen and Rev. Timothy Wenger will officiate. Interment will be at the Mt. Repose Cemetery, Friendship, Wisconsin. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship and on Thursday at the Church from 9 a.m. until the time of service.

Marie was born August 22, 1917 in the Town of New Port, Columbia County, Wisconsin to Fred and Theresa (Young) Ross. She attended Dell Prairie and Twin Valley Schools and graduated in 1930. Marie married Arden Hansen on October 26, 1935 in the Town of Strongs Prairie. Marie and Arden made their home in Adams County. She worked for Mauston Manufacturing for 17 years and Triple P in Necedah for 10 years before retiring in 1982.

Marie enjoyed singing, crafts, crocheting, dancing, playing cards, and gardening.

Marie was a longtime member of the Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church, Adams-Friendship Senior Citizens, Adams County Community Center Inc., St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, and Whoopla Band/Sing-a-long group.

Memorials may be directed in Marie’s memory to Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church or St. Luke’s Lutheran Church.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Theresa Ross; grandchildren: Glenn Hansen Jr. and Dennis Hansen; Siblings: Evert “Hink” (Marion) Ross; Adelaide “Addie” (Clifford Taft) (Wayne “Pete” Hendrickson) Taft/Hendrickson; Raymond Ross; Floyd (Ellen) Ross; Winnifred “Winnie” (Francis) Brundidge; Ruby Ross; Arlene Ross’; and Harold (Grace) Ross. Daughter-in-law Donna Hansen; and special friend, James Flick.

Survivors include her son, Glenn Hansen of Wisconsin Rapids; daughter, Darlene (Thomas) Back of Wisconsin Rapids; special brother, Merle (Marge) Ross of Wisconsin Rapids; grandchildren: Christine (Donnie) Wilde of Nebraska, Nancy Hephner (George) of Wisconsin Rapids, Tami (James) Call of Wisconsin Rapids, and Troy Back (Tammy) of Neillsville; great-grandchildren: Nicole (Matt) Sloane, Tanya ( Derek) Merchant, Holly Allen, Tyler (Katie) Lewis, Trent Lewis, Chad Yusten, Dilon (Bailey) Kitzerow, Tristen (Edwin) Back-Pilitaxi, Taran Back, Tanner Call and honorary great-grandson Christian (Miranda) Back. Further survived by 18 great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

