Jean Ann Hansen, age 77, of Camp Douglas, died on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Mayo Hospital in La Crosse. Jean was daughter of Edwin and Ruth (Worden) Zingsheim, and was born on January 30, 1944 in Elroy, Wisconsin,

Jean grew up in Elroy, attending and graduating from Royal High School.

The former Jean Zingsheim was united in holy marriage to Milford Hansen on August 25, 1962 at the Camp Douglas United Methodist Church. After living in Kenosha for a few years, they settled in Camp Douglas in 1968.

Jean babysat from her home, worked at Bernie’s IGA and at Swiss Colony. She was a member of Mauston United Methodist Church where she was a member of the United Methodist Women (UMW). She also served on the Conference Board of the UMW. She was a lay speaker at the United Methodist Church in New Lisbon and Mauston. Jean also represented her church at the Annual Conference of the Wisconsin United Methodist Church.

She was very proud of her 3 children: Yvonne (Edward) Chojnacki of Stevens Point, Brian Hansen of Madison and Doug (fiancé Corey Labesky) of Delavan. Jean was even more proud of her grandchildren: Stephanie (Josh) Tyjeski, Ben (Kelsey) Chojnacki, Max Hansen, Chase Hansen, Henry Hansen, Tyasha Hansen and Bradley Hansen. She is also survived by her sister Karen Lee of Stevens Point, and sisters-in-law Janet (Gene) Hanson of Minnetrista, MN and Bea Zingsheim of Onalaska, WI. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, husband Milford in 2013, and brothers Philip Zingsheim and Ron Zingsheim.

Jean was known for her infectious personality and lighting up any room she entered with her quick wit and laughter. She will truly be missed.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 2:00PM at the Mauston United Methodist Church (420 Suszycki Dr). Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Sunday at the Mauston United Methodist Church from 12:30 until the time of service. Burial will take place at a later date. Rev. Anita Genrich presiding. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.harefuneralhome.com