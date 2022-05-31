Gerald “Jerry” L. Hansen, age 92, of New Lisbon died on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon. Jerry was the son of Albert and Emma (Weiland) Hansen and was born on December 31, 1929, in Milwaukee, WI. Jerry’s family moved to New Lisbon in 1938 and he has lived here ever since. Jerry was a 1948 graduate of the New Lisbon High School. Jerry was employed by Walker Stainless Steel in New Lisbon as a Fabricator/Welder for 50 years. Jerry enjoyed biking, going fishing, and walking in the woods at his sister and brother-in-law’s home. He was a member of St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Lisbon.

Jerry is survived by his sister Janet (Richard) Halverson of Loyal, WI, by his nephews, Greg (Meeshia) Halverson of LeRoy, IL, Kevin (Shannon) Halverson of Wheaton, IL, and Todd (Lisa) Halverson of Apple Valley, MN, and by great nieces Hailie, Heather, Aturina, and nephew Brandon, and great great nieces Ruth and Delilah. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday June 4, 2022, at 12:00P.M. at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St.) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday from 11:00A.M. until the time of service. Inurnment will follow in St. Stephan's Lutheran Cemetery in the town of Orange. Memorials may be given to the New Lisbon Public Library or St. Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church.