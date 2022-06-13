Esther Rose Hansen, age 81, of Stevens Point, Wisconsin passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Willow

Brooke in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in

Friendship, Wisconsin. Pastor Mark Stevens will officiate. Interment will be at the Pine Grove

Cemetery, Town of Lincoln, Adams County, Wisconsin. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.

Esther was born December 17, 1940, in Madison, Wisconsin to Ernest and Dorothy (Rowland) Mabis.

She married Darrell Hansen on June 29, 1963, in Madison.

Esther enjoyed her time with her family. She had a witty sense of humor and loved playing bingo & Kings Corners. She never missed a Green Bay Packer Game. She had a big heart and would always put others before herself.

Esther was preceded in death by her parents Ernest & Dorothy, and her husband Darrell.

Survivors include her four children: Brenda (David) Knutson, Karen Timm, John (Ariane) Hansen & Randy Hansen; grandchildren: Jeanette (Ryne) Reyes, Joe (Jessica) Knutson, Hillary Timm, Amber Smith, Chase (Macy) Hansen & Levi Hansen; great-grandchildren: Ivy June Hansen & Ivy Jean Knutson; siblings: Ernie (Jeanne) Mabis Jr., Shirley Smith & William Mabis.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and

further information.