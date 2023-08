Dean Parker Hansen, age 87, of Mauston, WI, passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at the Tomah VA Medical Center.

A Celebration of Dean’s Life will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., Mauston American Legion-Post #81, 1055 E State Street, Mauston, WI 53948. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.