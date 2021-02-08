Clayton W. Hansen, 97 of Tomah passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the Hospice Touch Serenity House in Tomah.

A Private Family Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021, 11:00 AM at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 18316 County Hwy N, Tomah (Indian Creek), Rural Oakdale. Father Robert M. Letona will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A private family Knights of Columbus rosary will be held on Saturday at 9:30 AM.

Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com

Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask and use CDC recommended guidelines for Social Distance and Safety Measures.