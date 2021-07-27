Clayton W. Hansen, 97 of Tomah passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at the Hospice Touch Serenity House in Tomah.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Sunday, August 1. 2021 from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM at the Tomah American Legion Post #201, 800 Wisconsin Ave., Tomah. Please join the Hansen family as they honor Clayton’s life, share some memories of Clayton, and enjoy some refreshments.

Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.