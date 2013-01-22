Hams, Patricia A. Age 73 of Friendship
Patricia A. Hams, age 73, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in
Friendship. Interment will be at the Mt. Repose Cemetery in Friendship, at a later date. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Sunday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.
Patricia was born September 28, 1946, in Mauston, Wisconsin to John and Dorothy Nastali.
She married Ivan Hams on March 11, 1963, in Winona, Minnesota.
Patricia loved playing darts, cards, dancing and enjoyed putting puzzles together, snowmobiling, and fishing.
She worked for Bula-Gieringer Farms for several years and was a member of the New Chester Fire Department.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan Hams; parents, John & Dorothy Nastali; granddaughter, Heathryn Hams; great-granddaughter, Tila Kay Hams-Stankiewicz, and sister, Rosalee Marie.
Survivors:
Son: Peter (Terry) Hams
Daughter: Penny (Earle) Sellhausen
Daughter: Patti (Jack) Crowder
Son: Paul (Mary) Hams
Son: Philip (Roberta “Bobbi”) Hams
15 grandchildren
28 great-grandchildren
Brother: Robert Nastali
Sister: Marian LaFortune
Sister: Joan (David) Ziebell
Brother: Francis (Gail) Nastali
Brother: James Nastali
Sister: Annie (Mike) Kingslien
Sister: Sharon (Gary) Stammen
Brother: John (Robin) Nastali
further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends
Roseberry's Funeral Home is assisting the family.
further information.
