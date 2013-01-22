Patricia A. Hams, age 73, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in

Friendship. Interment will be at the Mt. Repose Cemetery in Friendship, at a later date. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Sunday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.

Patricia was born September 28, 1946, in Mauston, Wisconsin to John and Dorothy Nastali.

She married Ivan Hams on March 11, 1963, in Winona, Minnesota.

Patricia loved playing darts, cards, dancing and enjoyed putting puzzles together, snowmobiling, and fishing.

She worked for Bula-Gieringer Farms for several years and was a member of the New Chester Fire Department.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan Hams; parents, John & Dorothy Nastali; granddaughter, Heathryn Hams; great-granddaughter, Tila Kay Hams-Stankiewicz, and sister, Rosalee Marie.

Survivors:

Son: Peter (Terry) Hams

Daughter: Penny (Earle) Sellhausen

Daughter: Patti (Jack) Crowder

Son: Paul (Mary) Hams

Son: Philip (Roberta “Bobbi”) Hams

15 grandchildren

28 great-grandchildren

Brother: Robert Nastali

Sister: Marian LaFortune

Sister: Joan (David) Ziebell

Brother: Francis (Gail) Nastali

Brother: James Nastali

Sister: Annie (Mike) Kingslien

Sister: Sharon (Gary) Stammen

Brother: John (Robin) Nastali

further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and

further information.