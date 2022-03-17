Kory M. Hammond, age 46, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Friday, March 4, 2022, at his home.

Memorial services will be at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Adams, WI. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Kory was born on December 20, 1975, in Iowa.

He graduated from Adams-Friendship before attending college. He worked for the past 7 years as a cook at Antonio’s Inn of the Pines.

Kory loved books and was an avid reader. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking, swords & dragons, and spending time with people at Antonio’s.

Kory was preceded in death by his uncle Joe (Barb) Schrantz.

Survivors include his parents: Gary & Linda Hammond; brothers: Lenny (Michelle) Hammond & Keith (Cindy) Burch; sisters: Theresa (James) Schnaebele, Ammie (Larry) Tremblay, Lori Larue & Lynette James; 9 nieces & 8 nephews.

