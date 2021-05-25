Beverly Hamm age 90 of New Lisbon, WI. went to be with her Lord on Saturday May 22, 2021. She was born in Elgin, IL to Frank and Viola (Lindstrom) and was born on February of 1931 in Elgin, IL. Bev spent her early years in Sycamore, IL, living on a farm and attended the Salem Lutheran Church. Living in South Elgin, IL, she drove a school bus for a number of years and one of her favorite past times was jet boating.

After retiring, Bev moved up to New Lisbon and was active in the Bethany Lutheran Church Women’s Group and singing in the church choir. She enjoyed pontoon boating and loved to chat on the phone with friends.

Beverly will be lovingly remembered by her sister-in-law, Constance, her nieces, Victoria and Cynthia, nephew David and a stepdaughter Sharon. She will also be forever remembered by her extended family and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Robert, second husband Don, brothers, John and Maurice and her sister Joyce.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, May 26th, 2021 at 11:00am at the Bethany Lutheran Church (618 W. River St) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Wednesday at Bethany Lutheran Church from 10:00am until the time of Service. Rev. Wendy Ruetten presiding. Burial will take place in the Lakewood Memorial Park in Elgin, IL. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com