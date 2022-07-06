Bryon Gene Halverson, age 61, of Necedah, WI died on Monday June 20, 2022, as the result of a massive heart attack. Bryon was the son of Gene R. and Doris M. (Baumgart) Halverson and was born on July 6, 1960, in Ramsey MN.

Bryon’s family later moved from Minnesota to the state of Oregon and then to Montana. After 3 years the family moved back to Wisconsin to the Cable area, and later to New Lisbon and then to Elroy where they had the farm. Bryon was a 1979 graduate of the Royall High School. After high school Bryon joined the U.S. Army and served his country for 6 years, one of which was spent in Korea. While in the Army Bryon lived in a few places mainly Missouri, Georgia and Kentucky, where both of his boys would be born. Bryon was not afraid to work, he spent time pulping wood, and many other odd jobs. He later went to work for the Toro company in Tomah, WI, where he was a lead able to do just about all the plant’s assembly line. Bryon retired from Toro in 2021.

Bryon enjoyed, cooking, hunting, trapping, and fishing. He loved spending time with his family, friends, and spending as much time outdoors as he could, he also enjoyed his coffee with friends and the memories made with them.

Bryon is survived by his 2 sons: Jeffery (Caitlin) Halverson of Sycamore IL, and Jerry Halverson of Mondovi WI, his mother Doris of Elroy WI, 2 brothers, Dave Halverson of Necedah WI, and Jeff (Tara) Halverson of Iowa, a sister Carol (Humberto) Orozco of Dallas TX, and by 4 grandchildren (Lena, Niko, Bradley, Jace, and a soon to be baby girl) and many nieces and nephews other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father Gene.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday July 9, 2022, from 2:00p.m. until 4:00p.m. at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W Pearl St.) in New Lisbon. Full Military Honors will be presented at 4:00p.m. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com