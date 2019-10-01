Gregory (Greg) Kent Hall, age 62, of Adams, WI passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 13 while he was surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 19th, 2022, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Rev. John K. Stake will officiate. Interment will follow at the Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be at Roseberry’s Funeral Home on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

He was born in Portage, WI on April 4, 1959. He was the son of Bud and Margaret (Leach) Hall. During his life he worked for Bula-Gieringer Farms for many years.

He loved his cats, country music, tractors, old cars, trucks, and was very knowledgeable about our family history. Although he was the youngest of the family, he was the quietest, and most level tempered of them all. Greg was a very proud father and is survived by his children Shane, Charity & Jason. Grandchildren Crystal, Rosie, Justine, Christopher, Natalie, Alexandria, Kaylee & Renea. He is also survived by his sisters Esther Garcia, Jeri Campbell, Lois Tolodxi, and Nona (Randy) Johnson, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Greg is preceded in death by his parents Bud & Margaret Hall, brothers Arden & Richard, and brother-in-law Richard (Rick) Campbell.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences.