Lawrence M. Hahn Jr. (Larry) died at the age of 92 on April 9, 2021 peacefully at Casa de Oakes from natural causes.

Lawrence was born October 27, 1928 in Elroy, WI to Lawrence W. Hahn Sr and Goldie B. Hahn. He married Mary J. (Olds) Hahn on May 20, 1950 in Dubuque, Iowa. They raised their family on a farm near LaValle, WI. Lawrence was a farmer and also raised mink for a few years before becoming a carpenter (Hahn Builders). Lawrence and Mary moved to Reedsburg in 1996 where Lawrence retired.

Lawrence was very active in his church where he was a church head elder for many years. He also loved to travel, especially to Branson MO. as well as North and South Dakota.

Lawrence is survived by his children; Darlene (Alan) Rieck, Greg (Connie) Hahn, and Rodney (Dawn) Hahn; 5 Grandchildren; Bruce Rieck, William Rieck, Rebecca (Gottlieb) Leonard, Amy (Kevin) Moreno, and Katie (Saul) Dominguez, and 11 Great Grandchildren. Also, one sister Joyce (Harry) Thoneson, three brothers, Roger (Lorna) Hahn, Douglas (Sue) Hahn, and Alan (Debbie) Hahn. As well as 21 nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary J. Hahn, son Bruce A. Hahn, parents Lawrence and Goldie Hahn, sister Violet Farra, brother-in-law Russel Farra, sister Eva Wendlandt and brother-in-law Gordon Wendlandt.

There will be a private burial at Millards Prairie Cemetery in Elroy, WI.

A Memorial service is being planned for a later date.