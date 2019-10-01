John L. “Jack” Habelman, age 88, of Camp Douglas, Wisconsin, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021, at the Gundersen Medical Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Memorial Services will be held Friday, October 1, 2021, 12:00 p.m. (NOON) at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in New Lisbon. Pastor Matthew Kimmel will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at church. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com